Grammy-winning musician Jason Mraz to perform in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz will perform at the Orpheum Theater this winter.

The grammy-winning musician will perform with his longtime collaborator Toca Rivera and special guest Gregory Page on Friday, Dec. 10.

His tour is in celebration of the 20th anniversary and re-release of Mraz’s very first album, Live & Acoustic.

"Live & Acoustic celebrates the poetry, harmony, and humor that became the foundation for my entire career. It's not only fun to replay and reimagine that material; I believe it's important to remember and honor where we came from and how we got here. Add to it our buddy from the coffee shop days, Gregory Page, whose most recent album earned the highest praise at the 2021 San Diego Music Awards, and it’s sure to be a wonderful night of music and laughter,” said Mraz.

Tickets for the performance start at $36.50 and will go on sale Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. on the Omaha Performing Arts website or in-person starting at noon at the Holland Performing Arts Center box office.

