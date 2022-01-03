Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grand Island man killed in New Year's Day crash near Kearney

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 15:55:00-05

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a Grand Island man died in a New Year's Day crash just east of Kearney.

The patrol says the crash was reported around 9 a.m. Saturday on a rural road.

Investigators say a car driven by 22-year-old Jake Gillespie left the road and rolled several times, throwing Gillespie from the car.

Gillespie was found dead at the scene.

The patrol says the crash likely happened before snow and ice covered the region's roadways.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018