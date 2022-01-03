Grand Island man killed in New Year's Day crash near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a Grand Island man died in a New Year's Day crash just east of Kearney.

The patrol says the crash was reported around 9 a.m. Saturday on a rural road.

Investigators say a car driven by 22-year-old Jake Gillespie left the road and rolled several times, throwing Gillespie from the car.

Gillespie was found dead at the scene.

The patrol says the crash likely happened before snow and ice covered the region's roadways.

The crash remains under investigation.

