Grand jury clears officers in fatal Scottsbluff shooting

File Photo
Posted at 4:42 PM, Dec 08, 2021
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury has cleared law enforcement officials in the June killing of a man during a standoff with police in Scottsbluff, but issued a finding that all Scotts Bluff County law enforcement officers should be wearing body cameras.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the grand jury last week returned a “no true bill” last Friday in the June 7 shooting death of 47-year-old Daniel Ojeda, of Scottsbluff.

Police have said officers were called to the home for reports of a man with a gun and that the officers were held at bay outside the home for nearly six hours.

Police said that Ojeda was shot when a Scotts Bluff County SWAT team entered the home. He later died at a hospital.

