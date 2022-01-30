Watch
Grand jury clears officials in deaths of 8 inmates last year

Posted at 1:53 PM, Jan 30, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing in the deaths of eight inmates last year, including four who had COVID-19.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that records filed in Lancaster County District Court said three of the men who had COVID-19 — David Frederick Munsey, 58; Robert Lewis, 61; and Jaime Rivera Jr., 38 — had refused to get vaccinated.

A fourth state prison inmate, 40-year-old William Lassek Jr., also died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Three other state prison inmates and a Lancaster County Jail inmate who all had health issues died while in custody last year.

No wrongdoing was found in the deaths of Michael Kirchhoff, 58; Patrick Russell, 64; Xavier Valentine, 22; and Nuha Farid, 51.

