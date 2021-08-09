Grant awarded to Child Saving Institute will benefit programs, emergency shelter

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A recent grant from the Lincoln Financial Foundation was awarded to the Child Saving Institute (CSI) that will help at-risk youth in the metro.

According to a press release, the $15,000 grant will help CSI continue to offer services to young adults participating in its Independent Living Skills program and youth who are temporarily staying at CSI’s emergency shelter.

Each year, the Independent Living Skills program supports about 70 vulnerable youth who are transitioning from foster care to unsupported adulthood.

CSI said these youth have an increased chance of experiencing homelessness than their peers.

Additionally, CSI’s emergency shelter provides a safe environment for youth to call home temporarily. Every year, about 60 Omaha-area youth stay in the shelter.

During a stay at the shelter, the focus is on therapeutic care with individualized plans that help youth succeed.

The Lincoln Financial Foundation awards grants to various nonprofits every year that empower and improve lives, focusing on human services, education and financial wellness.

