'Great bones just needs a lot of improvement': Plans to revitalize stretch of N. Saddle Creek Road

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A five-story apartment complex is planned in the spot where Wolfson Auto once stood off North Saddle Creek Road with ambitions for more development down the road.

The long-term plan is to turn this area of Saddle Creek into something more like Benson or Dundee: more pedestrian-friendly with additional bars and restaurants.

“And you look at that and think it would be great to have something where we can walk and get to bars and restaurants like that in our neighborhood,” said Megan Brink, president of the Metcalfe-Harrison Neighborhood Association

The Omaha City Council aims to vote next month on a plan that, in the long run, would revitalize this area on North Saddle Creek Road from Northwest Radial Highway to the roundabout known as ‘The Peanut.’

One part of the plan is to eventually make the area a business improvement district, which would help pay to upgrade sidewalks and landscaping.

“Great bones just needs a lot of improvement and a lot of reinvestment and public infrastructure for pedestrians and to make it more inviting for the businesses to locate here,” said Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen, who represents the area.

The first phase of the plan is to put a 160-unit apartment building in the former Wolfson Auto site. In that space one or two restaurants could be added and one block of Saddle Creek east of Hamilton Street would be removed.

“We’re very pleased to have a new development project that we think is going to spur and a (be) catalyst for all those things,” said Festersen.

The plan as a whole — at this point — has the support of Brink who wants more places like the Homy Inn, Sgt. Peffers and Saddle Creek Breakfast Club.

“And we would just love to build on giving our neighbors more business options that are within walking distance and support the neighborhood,” said Brink.

A meeting is planned for Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. at Waypoint Church, where neighbors can learn more about the project.

