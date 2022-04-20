Great Plains Black History Museum donates building to Bertha W. Calloway Foundation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A North Omaha landmark officially has a new building as of Wednesday.

The Great Plains Black History Board of Directors is finalizing the donation of the historical Webster Telephone Exchange building to the Bertha W. Calloway Foundation.

The building at 22nd and Lake Streets is the same one where Calloway established the first Great Plains Black History Museum in 1975.

That's why museum officials say the foundation was a perfect choice.

"But we felt that it was good to give it to a non-profit and the Bertha Calloway Foundation was the number one non-profit we thought to give it in her honor, to her foundation, so that they can do what they'd like with that building,” said Rev. Portia Cavitt of the Great Plains Black History Museum.

The museum is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 1:00-5:00 p.m. by appointment.

To schedule a visit, go to the museum’s website.

