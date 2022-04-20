Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Great Plains Black History Museum donates building to Bertha W. Calloway Foundation

The Great Plains Black History board of directors is finalizing the donation of the historical Webster Telephone Exchange building to the Bertha W. Calloway Foundation on Wednesday.
Posted at 6:18 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 19:18:03-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A North Omaha landmark officially has a new building as of Wednesday.

The Great Plains Black History Board of Directors is finalizing the donation of the historical Webster Telephone Exchange building to the Bertha W. Calloway Foundation.

The building at 22nd and Lake Streets is the same one where Calloway established the first Great Plains Black History Museum in 1975.

That's why museum officials say the foundation was a perfect choice.

"But we felt that it was good to give it to a non-profit and the Bertha Calloway Foundation was the number one non-profit we thought to give it in her honor, to her foundation, so that they can do what they'd like with that building,” said Rev. Portia Cavitt of the Great Plains Black History Museum.

The museum is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 1:00-5:00 p.m. by appointment.

To schedule a visit, go to the museum’s website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018