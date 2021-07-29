Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce announces new President & CEO

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce, a new president and CEO was been appointed to serve the area.

You can read more in the chamber’s release below:

The Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce (the chamber) announced on, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that Michelle Andahl will join the chamber as the new President & CEO, effective September 2021.



Andahl will join the chamber from Sarpy County, where she has served a four-year term as the Sarpy County Election Commissioner since October 2017 after being appointed by Governor Ricketts. In her tenure as the Sarpy County Election Commissioner, she successfully administered all county elections, including the Presidential Election of 2020 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.



A Bellevue resident, Andahl has enjoyed the honor of serving the voters of Sarpy County. She will bring more than twenty years of experience in leadership, government relations, and community development and engagement.



Andahl brings a history of successful professional experiences that will benefit the chamber moving forward, including: leading Sarpy County’s Complete Count census community engagement campaign, resulting in Sarpy County being the number one responding county in the State, and one of the top responding counties in the nation. She also developed and operated a fundraising and consulting business, implementing large-scale fundraising and capital campaigns locally and across the county.



“It is an honor to join the Bellevue Chamber as the new President & CEO during this exciting time for our city. Bellevue is a city with a rich history and a very bright future for our business community and residents. I look forward to meeting with every member of the chamber and working to support them, as well as building on the relationships I have with city leadership to coordinate efforts for economic development,” says Andahl.



“As a long-time resident, Michelle has a passion for Bellevue and Sarpy County. Michelle has been a long-time volunteer at the chamber and brings a charm and warmth that will be a pillar to Bellevue's local businesses and community,” says Amanda Glazebrook, Board of Directors President at Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce.



“Board President Amanda Glazebrook, the chamber board, my predecessor Kevin Hensel, and the entire administrative team have done an incredible job of successfully navigating the chamber through the pandemic and we are poised for many great things in the weeks and months to come,” says Andahl.

The chamber and Bellevue community look forward to welcoming Andahl in September.

