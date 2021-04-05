Greater Chamber of Omaha says construction up in 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Greater Chamber of Omaha said construction permits were up 90% in January of 2021 when compared to the previous year. Wages also saw an increase.

Chamber analysts said the spike is due to “a large warehouse project in Sarpy County.”

Beyond commercial property permits being up, construction of single-family homes also saw a jump by 36%.

There was also an increase in combined trade, transportation and utilities industries as well as education and health services.

Read more in the below infographic:

