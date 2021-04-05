Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Greater Chamber of Omaha says construction up in 2021

Increase in other sectors and wages well
items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE
Home Construction
Posted at 12:29 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 13:29:54-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Greater Chamber of Omaha said construction permits were up 90% in January of 2021 when compared to the previous year. Wages also saw an increase.

Chamber analysts said the spike is due to “a large warehouse project in Sarpy County.”

Beyond commercial property permits being up, construction of single-family homes also saw a jump by 36%.

There was also an increase in combined trade, transportation and utilities industries as well as education and health services.

Read more in the below infographic:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018