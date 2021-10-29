Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce President honored before retirement

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha business leader plans to retire next year, but on Friday he received a special honor. Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Brown got his Lifetime Achievement Award from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce executives.

Brown joined the chamber in 2003 and since then, the group went from serving a three-county area in Nebraska to seven counties across two states.

Brown spoke about some of the chamber's accomplishments while accepting the award.

"I think the easy ones are jobs and investment. I shouldn't say easy, easy to remember. Twelve billion dollars in capital investment and about 47,000 jobs...about a thousand projects. If we just stopped them right there, I think a lot of people would be happy, and I am too. Don't get me wrong, but this chamber also does a lot of public policy work,” said Brown.

Brown also thanked the Omaha Community for welcoming him when he joined the chamber 18 years ago.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.