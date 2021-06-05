Greater Omaha Heart & Stroke Walk raises thousands

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The 2021 Greater Omaha Heart & Stroke Walk was held virtually this weekend.

The Heart Walk aims to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.

This year marked the 27th year of the event.

Anchor Serese Cole represented 3 News Now during the virtual event.

As of Saturday afternoon, nearly $500,000 had been raised.

Money raised goes towards research, education, and treatment.

