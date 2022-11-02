Greater Omaha packing plant will expand and offer more jobs thanks to grant

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Bill Armbrust is a cow-calf producer who would like you to see a better-stocked meat counter at the grocery store. Many believe that more choice and competition will fix the problem.

"We found out during COVID, those empty shelves can occur especially in the meat industry," Armbrust said.

To better assure consumers have more options, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack wants to expand meat and poultry processing. To do so, he's presenting companies like Greater Omaha Packing with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Greater Omaha is getting almost $20 million and the company's president says they need it based on the last year and a half.

"A plant that is as large as ours, supply chain, not only is it the raw ingredients, the live cattle from the supply, it's one semiconductor chip. It's one packaging delivery. It's a dry ice shipment to produce safe and healthy food. All of those have been tested severely over the last 18 months," said Mike Drury, the President of Greater Omaha Packing Co.

The plant will do an expansion of nearly 29 percent. When it's completed, they'll offer 250-300 high-paying jobs.

"The reason we are planning this expansion is because we're seeing stronger demand," Drury said.

It's roughly $223 million of assistance that 19 states will get through 32 awards.

"More opportunity for cattle producers in this country, for pork producers, for poultry producers. About 34 million increased capacity for the poultry industry. Roughly half a million for beef and pork and other meats," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said.

Armbrust says it's investments like these that are the seed that's necessary to get a project going since it's an industry that doesn't work on large profit margins. When packers are guaranteed loans or grants to expand, that gives them what they need to proceed into an area needed by both producers and consumers.

"We're without a doubt a partnership, consumers (and) producers are a partnership. What's between us are the processors. We need to make sure the processors have what they need to have to stay modern," Armbrust said.

Along with adding additional facilities, Greater Omaha Packing is also in the process of building an automatic cold freezer for its frozen products.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.