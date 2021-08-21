Greek Festival returns to celebrate all things Greek with community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After being on hiatus for a year, Omaha’s Original Greek Festival is welcoming the community back this weekend to learn about and celebrate their culture.

"This year we’re so glad to be back to being able to give you the gateway to Greece," said Vicki Karfias, an organizer with the festival.

Last year because of the pandemic, they were still able to share their well-loved dished with the community with a drive-thru.

But this year all the sights and sounds of the Greek Festival are in full swing at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church.

“Not just the food and drink but the entertainment, the dancing, the singing and for those of you who are shopaholics, we do have a Greek boutique," Karfias said.

The Greek community in Omaha is small, but they love sharing their culture with the city.

“There’s a Greek word, it’s called Philoxenia, meaning 'We’re friends of those who we don’t know, who are strangers,'" Kafias said. "Greeks love having people come and be a part of who we are.”

The festival continues at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, located at 602 Park Avenue, Saturday from 11 am-10 pm and Sunday from 11 am-4 pm.

Tickets are $3 to get in.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.