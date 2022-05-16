Greg Cutchall, founder of highly successful franchise network Cutchall Management, dies

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Greg Cutchall, an established franchise owner and founder of Cutchall Management Co., died Monday.

Cutchall has owned hundreds of restaurants and franchises since he first entered the business in 1971. A press release on the matter said that he owned 44 restaurants in five states at the time of his death, with a great deal across Nebraska, with a heavy concentration on Omaha and Elkhorn and beyond.

Over his career that included well-known national chains such as KFC, Sonic and Domino's, but extends to many other categories of food such as Kasai Japanese Steakhouse, Salty Senorita, Oklahoma Joe's, Paradise Bakery and more.

He is survived by his brother, Cutchall Management Chairman Michael Cutchall, as well as his three children, five grandchildren and wife. Services will be held Saturday morning, preceded by a viewing on Friday night at Forest Lawn Chapel.

3 News Now spoke to Cutchall in 2021 about labor shortages in restaurants. You can see that story below.

