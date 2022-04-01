Watch
Greta Van Fleet announce rescheduled Omaha concert date

Posted at 2:09 PM, Apr 01, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Rock band Greta Van Fleet has announced a new performance date after their original concert in March was postponed.

The band will now perform at CHI Health Center on Saturday, July 23. They will be joined by Rival Sons and The Velveteers.

According to a Twitter post by the band, original tickets are valid for rescheduled dates.

Tickets are available here.

