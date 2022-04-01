Greta Van Fleet announce rescheduled Omaha concert date

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Rock band Greta Van Fleet has announced a new performance date after their original concert in March was postponed.

The band will now perform at CHI Health Center on Saturday, July 23. They will be joined by Rival Sons and The Velveteers.

According to a Twitter post by the band, original tickets are valid for rescheduled dates.

North America – we are pleased to finally share the dates for the rescheduled Dreams In Gold performances. Thank you for your patience, we can’t wait to reunite: https://t.co/i0bA9Hk2Av



Tickets from the original dates are valid. Refunds available at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/kMlhr3a8Ys — Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) April 1, 2022

