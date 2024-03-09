Gretna basketball players organize memorial tournament in honor of longtime coach Brad Feeken

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — "It would be kind of cool for others to know who he was," Rylinn Feeken said. "He was a great guy. I think it's important for other people to know who he was."

Longtime Gretna coach Brad Feeken, passed away in late December 2023 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

Off the court, Feeken loved words and taught reading at Gretna Middle School. To his daughter, Rylinn, and the entire Gretna community, his legacy will always live on.

"Integrity was a big thing for him and also just his confidence," Rylinn said. "He had this presence like I know what I'm doing, especially when it comes to books and coaching."

Gretna basketball player Landon Pokorski started the Hoops for Feek 3-on-3 tournament two years ago to help Feeken when he was first diagnosed with cancer.

This year, Landon hopes to carry on that same legacy, even without his mentor.

"It's not going to stop anything," Landon said. "It is a memorial tournament now. The legacy and all doesn't change. I always told people, whether he's here or not, we're going to keep doing this. I got his blessing for it. That's all we needed."

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to some of Feeken's favorite things - basketball and reading, so others can enjoy what he did.

"The goal is to kind of make a scholarship. The Brad Feeken scholarship."

"All the money is going to something my dad would just love," Rylinn said. "If he could see this, I know he would be like wow this is so cool. This is just exactly how my dad would have wanted."

The tournament is March 23 and 24 at the UBT sports complex in Elkhorn.

