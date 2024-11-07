Gretna City Council approves special election to be held in 2025

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Developers envision Gretna's Good Life District to have hotels, shopping, and even an Olympic training facility, some of the many attractions. They said the Good Life District is designed to create jobs and attract local and out-of-state visitors to the area.

"We need to make sure this fits our community. So, while I'm excited, we want to get it right," said Gretna Mayor Mike Evans.

After two delays, Gretna voters will now have the chance to vote on an "Economic Development Program." If it passes, voters will still pay the same amount of sales tax at 5.50%, but the state will only keep half of that and send the other half, 2.75%, back to developers to subsidize the project.

"Talk about roads have to be built, water and sewer has to be extended. That's part of the opportunities that the recapture of the 2.75% would go to pay," said Gretna City Administrator Paula Dennison.

Evans said the voters must approve the funding mechanism for the program to become viable.

It also provides our citizens with some input into the conversation. To this point, that's been missing. Now, they can weigh in and see what they would like done," said Evans.

Part of the vote includes approving the agreement between the city and developers. Evans hopes this Good Life District can put Gretna on the map as a top destination.

"We're excited. There's 2,000 acres of opportunity and there's more than one developer within this district, so it provides a great opportunity for multiple people," he said.

The special election will be taking place on January 14, 2025.

