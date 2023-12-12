Gretna community rallies behind beloved basketball coach fighting cancer

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Senior Landon Pokorski has made his closest friends and mentors through basketball, including Coach Brad Feeken.

"As great as a coach he is, he's an even better teacher. I loved his class," Pokorski said.

Pokorski had Feeken as a teacher in middle school. From there, it was straight to the hoops, until he found out Feeken was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine cancer back in 2021.

Now, coach Feeken will need heart surgery.

"Not having him on the sidelines is tough and it's not how I imagined my senior basketball season to go. But, at the same time, his health, his family, all that has to come first," Pokorski said.

Feeken's coaching goes back several decades. Erik Wilcoxson, who's son plays on the team, says Coach Feeken teaches more than just basketball, he teaches life.

"He is our family," Wilcoxson said. "He has my son, now for four years. He helped him by the man he is today. He's done that with countless number of athletes."

Kelly Jansen's son played under Feeken. He graduated a few years ago.

"He's like a father figure to my son," Jansen said. "He's taught him so much about just being a young man. He's just very caring. He gives back to the community in any way he can."

This is personal to the Jansen family. Jansen has a daughter who is nine years cancer-free. She said it's a team effort.

Through thick and thin, Pokorski said the team's bond grew since they found out the devastating news. They hope one day, Coach Feeken can return to the court.

"Basketball is how we're coping with it right now. Basketball is the only time we can get away from it and be with each other," Pokorski said.

They say "Perseverance" describes Coach Feeken's attitude on and off the court through good times and hard times.

He's not really one for the attention," Pokorski said. "But, he does love all the care and people that are in his corner. As much as he's giving us, it's our job to give back to him."

There's a benefit for Coach Feeken on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m at Heavy Brewing in Gretna located at 20333 Patton St., Gretna, NE, 68028. Anyone is welcome to come.

