Gretna community remembers Coach Brad Feeken

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Coach Brad Feeken's enthusiastic presence was often seen on the basketball court and in the classroom.

But off the court, Feeken battled Neuroendocrine cancer for two years.

He passed away over the weekend.

"It was difficult," Erik Wilcoxson, whose son plays on the Gretna High School basketball team said. "You think about the family... His children that were affected."

Just like many people in the Gretna community, the Wilcoxson family had a close connection to Feeken.

A few weeks ago, KMTV spoke to Gretna High School senior Landon Pokorski. He calls Coach Feeken a lifelong mentor.

"He's not an easy guy to play for," Pokorski said. "But, he is an easy guy to be on the same side as. He cares more than anybody I've ever been around. He puts in so much time on and off the floor."

Off court, Feeken had a love for words. He loved reading and encouraged students to pick up a book.

"He was a reading teacher. People can donate if they wish to imagination library, which offers books for kids. There's also a memorial set for Brad and Jen's kids for college," Wilcoxson said.

Checks can be made payable to "Coach Feeken Memorial Account."

Then and now, Feeken will always be part of Gretna's legacy.

"For us, you got to keep moving on. You stand still... I really think Feeken would come down and kick us in the rear. That wasn't his personality. 'Go win it' was a phrase of his and he means it," Wilcoxson said.

Visitation services for Coach Feeken is Sunday, Jan. 7 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The funeral is Monday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. Both services will be held at Journey Church located at 20020 Hampton Dr., Gretna, NE, 68028.

