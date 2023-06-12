Watch Now
Gretna gets a brand-new, big Hy-Vee

The supermarket opens Tuesday morning
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jun 12, 2023
GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Folks in Gretna have been anxiously awaiting the opening of the area's newest Hy-Vee at 192nd near Highway 370. It's the largest store in the company at 135,000 square feet including an Aisles Online grocery and pickup service in-store, Hy-Vee fast and fresh, a deli preparing made-to-order sandwiches, and a new version of Wahlburgers.

“The Omaha market hasn't had a Hy-Vee store open since 2012,” said District Store Director Brandon Lampkin. “And so, for us to bring a fully modern, innovative grocery store to the market in with the customer space and ability that this store's going to bring — I think customers are going to see some really fantastic options with it.”

Doors open Tuesday at 6 a.m.

