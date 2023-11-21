Gretna leaders begin campaign for new library

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — "A new library in Gretna is long overdue," said Gretna Mayor Mike Evans. "We're currently operating out of two facilities right now. Two smaller buildings. It's just not efficient. It's underserving our community."

The city is using a capital campaign, where money for the building comes from community donations.

"It's really important to us that we see the community invested in this effort," said Gretna Public Library Director Krissy Reed. "It only makes sense as the community uses the library. The support is also surrounding the library from the community."

Similarly, part of the funds for Omaha's new library at 72nd and Dodge also came from a capital campaign.

Mayor Evans said it's vital for Gretna to expand its community hubs.

"Our neighbors to the east, Papillion and La Vista, the square footage of their libraries are 23,000 feet. And to the west in Ashland, their buildings are approximately 14,000 feet. Right now, we're operating out of six to seven thousand feet," he said.

The library would feature study rooms, a technology center, and much more. The space would be in close proximity to Gretna Crossing Park, which opened back in September. They said having the building close to the park will allow people to partake in multiple activities.

"The library is the heartbeat of the community. This is a place where people go to gather. It's a place where they go to learn. Do research and find entertainment even," said Reed.

In addition to the library, city offices, and a community center would also move into the space. Fundraising for the campaign runs until early 2024. They hope to raise $3.5 - $4 million.

The building is expected to be completed in 2027.

