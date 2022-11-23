Gretna man arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Gretna man is behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor. According to court documents, investigators say 21-year-old Victor Carmona met a 14-year-old girl through Snapchat in May of last year.

She said he told her he was 18.

She told investigators they exchanged explicit photos for a few months, but they met in person twice, and that is when the assaults happened.

Carmona was arrested Monday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.