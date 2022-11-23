Watch Now
Gretna man arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

AP

FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Posted at 5:50 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 06:50:59-05

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Gretna man is behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor. According to court documents, investigators say 21-year-old Victor Carmona met a 14-year-old girl through Snapchat in May of last year.

She said he told her he was 18.

She told investigators they exchanged explicit photos for a few months, but they met in person twice, and that is when the assaults happened.

Carmona was arrested Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
