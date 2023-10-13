Gretna teacher wins $500 'Pay It Forward' check for classroom

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Gretna elementary school teacher won't have to pull funds from his own pocket anytime soon, thanks to winning $500 for his efforts in the classroom.

Mike Jensen teaches fifth grade at Whitetail Creek Elementary School. He worked for Omaha Public Schools for 31 years before retiring. But that didn't last long, as he left his retirement in order to teach at the Gretna school. He's been at Whitetail Creek for nine years.

Jensen was nominated for KMTV's Pay It Forward campaign, sponsored by First Interstate Bank. He was awarded the check in a surprise visit by 3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson on Thursday.

"Completely unexpected, it really makes my day," Jensen said. "I greatly appreciate whoever put my name in and I like being recognized — it's good."

If you know a teacher who deserves a nomination, you can submit one on our website here. The form takes about five minutes to fill out, but could result in a $500 check for your favorite local educator.

