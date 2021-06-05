Gretna woman dies in single-vehicle crash

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) - A Gretna woman died Saturday following a single-vehicle crash on Westridge Road.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area at 12:38 p.m. and found 52-year-old Julia Wynkoop-Wiley suffering from serious injuries and began performing CPR.

Wynkoop-Wiley was brought to the Nebraska Medicine Trauma Center in Omaha by a medical helicopter but died shortly after arrival.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation found that Wynkoop-Wiley was southbound on Westridge Road when she left the roadway at a curve and struck a tree.

She was the only person in the car.

The accident remains under investigation.

