Gretna's Good Life District: Exploring what ideas have made it beyond brainstorming

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — Developers for Gretna's Good Life District said the district is designed to entice the construction of hotels, sports arenas, and more to bring in out-of-state visitors—also creating jobs.

Nebraska Crossing owner Rod Yates is one of those developers of the property in the Good Life District. According to recent reporting by the Omaha World Herald, Yates has said he now wants to expand his Good Life District for a "global brand" that needs 800 acres. He says he wants to expand to 4,000 acres—double the original size.

"The Good Life District opportunity would probably be putting Gretna further on the map of the place to be, said City Administrator Paula Dennison.

There is, however, a roadblock with parts of the district even as Yates tries to expand. Voters need to approve the creation of an economic development district to establish a special tax area. That is currently on pause after the Gretna City Council tabled the issue earlier this year. A special election would give Gretna voters a say to decide whether a local sales tax should be implemented that would replace about half of the state's sales tax collected in the district. That local tax money would then go towards more growth and infrastructure in the district.

Gretna resident and former city council member Angie Lauritsen said more work needs to be done because there are a lot of unknowns about how it could impact the community.

"We don't know what the plan is. We don't know conceptually what it entails," said Lauritsen.

Dennison said she doesn't feel behind because each Good Life District is different.

"It's not anything that's ever been tried or done to this magnitude," she said.

KMTV reached out to Rod Yates and has not heard back. The state responded, Tuesday morning, and said they would look into KMTV's inquiry.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.