Griswold teen who's 'overcome a lot' gets Homecoming King honors

Griswold High School in Cass County, Iowa is expecting an especially sweet homecoming Friday night.

A few days ago the school had its pep rally and coronation where it crowned its king and queen.

But, the three top king candidates got together and asked if they could give 'king honors' to a classmate, Collin Evans, who's overcome a lot.

This afternoon, one of those honors included riding in a parade in Griswold.

The folks we spoke to have known Collin for years telling us he's had multiple surgeries throughout his life, but always has a smile and can-do attitude.

“It warms my heart, and there's a lot of people who tear up when they talk about it, but those six kids who organized having this done — the respect for those six kids to step forward and realize that they may be deserving by the vote, but they felt like a classmate was much more deserving,” said Barb Meier, a retired teacher.

Griswold plays East Union in their homecoming game Friday.

