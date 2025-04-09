Groundbreaking ceremony: Community and athletic complex coming to Levi Carter Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The over 100,000 square foot facility will house basketball and volleyball courts, a gym, along with a computer lab, classrooms, and more.

Money for the complex comes from the North and South Omaha Recovery Program and the U.S. Department of Treasury. Former State Senator Justin Wayne played a part in getting the state to set aside the money for this.

"This is a way that we can create a facility that cannot only bring in national tournaments, but allow everyone in East Omaha, throughout Omaha to have access to a facility where they can play sports. That's whether it's volleyball or basketball, the two growing sports here," said former State Sen. Justin Wayne.

Construction on the facility will begin next month. The facility is expected to open next year.

