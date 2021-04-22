Groundbreaking for former Council Bluffs railway project held Thursday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — On Thursday, city officials and leaders were on hand for a groundbreaking event in Council Bluffs. The project, being called the First Ave Trail, promises to close “critical gaps in the regional trail system and enhancing access to West Broadway businesses, River’s Edge, and many nearby amenities.”

The City of Council Bluffs, Iowa. First Ave renderings.

“It’s exciting to see construction begin on First Ave. The trail will be the premier trail for the metro; no other can rival its quality and attention to detail,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh. “It connects neighborhoods, businesses, schools, parks, and will be safe and usable for pedestrians and cyclists of all ages and abilities.”

The project, which is now in Phase 1 of construction, will run from 1st Avenue from 16th Street to 35th Street and builds upon the vacated 1st Avenue rail corridor.

Organizers say nearly 30% of Council Bluffs residents live within one-half mile of 1st Avenue and that it will help connect the downtown areas of Omaha and Council Bluffs.

“This trail opens a direct pathway from downtown Council Bluffs to downtown Omaha and paves the way for revitalization and reinvestment in what was an industrial rail corridor surrounded by neighborhoods,” said Garrett.

The City of Council Bluffs, Iowa. First Ave renderings.

The West Broadway Corridor plan, which was approved in 2015, hopes to transform the former rail corridor into a “multi-modal corridor featuring trails, transit, and redevelopment” among obsolete industrial properties.

The trail will connect a number of riverfront attractions and will feature an “industrial pallet inspired by the former rail line and include shaded seating, open green spaces, and bicycle parking.”

“We love our trails in Iowa, and our community already has one of the best in the state,” said Brenda Mainwaring, President and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation, which has contributed approximately $2 million to develop trails in Pottawattamie County. “The First Ave trail will raise the bar even higher by connecting transit throughout Council Bluffs, offering neighborhoods and businesses along the route a key amenity for economic growth.”

The development could even be key to housing development in the area organizers said.

The City of Council Bluffs, Iowa. First Ave renderings.

“This metro will soon surpass a million people. We are already in a housing crisis,” said Brandon Garrett, Council Bluffs Community Development Director. “As this growing metro searches for ways to meet the demands for housing, Council Bluffs is positioning itself to play a key role in the urban core by making quality of life improvements that not only benefit the residents of today but also attract and welcome the residents and businesses of the future. We are making investments in infrastructure, housing, the riverfront, economic development, and strengthen our property tax base.”

Phase 1 of the First Ave trail is expected to finish this fall. Phase 2 is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2022.

The project is being funding by the City’s Capital Improvement Program, the Iowa West Foundation, and other grants.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.