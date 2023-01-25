Groundbreaking on Mutual of Omaha tower Wednesday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Work to construct Omaha’s newest skyscraper will soon begin and it will be no small task to complete it in a few years.

When finished, the Mutual of Omaha tower will be a 44-story structure with 800,000 square feet of space.

It will be the tallest building in Nebraska, as well as many of the states surrounding it, sitting 43 feet taller than the First National Bank tower. The tower will cost $600 million and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Meanwhile, work to replace the city's downtown library is still underway at 14th and Jones Street, Rachel Steiner with Omaha Public Library said the opening date has been pushed back.

"We anticipate that we’ll be able to open in May," Steiner said.

Both projects look to improve the city’s urban core, which officials say helps the city as a whole.

Wednesday’s groundbreaking will happen at 2 pm.

