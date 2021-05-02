Group beautifies Omaha 'One Block at a Time'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A nonprofit showed love to Omaha Saturday through their beautification project along Binney Street. I Choose Love said they're hoping to spread love, one block at a time.

Over a dozen volunteers spent their Saturday partnering with I Choose Love, a movement focused on bringing healing and justice to the community. Their goal for the day was to create better spaces for the children who live in the neighborhood.

“The purpose of One Block at a Time is to have the pathways to schools be beautiful and safe," said Kimberly Kopp. "From Howard Kennedy Elementary to Sacred Heart Elementary is the perfect place to be doing that."

Volunteers, local contractors, and first responders offered their time, materials, and services to clean up around six blocks of Binney Street and beautify the property of four local homeowners.

Father Dave Korth said several churches in the area were volunteering for the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, including his own church, Sacred Heart.

“This organization is all about trying to bring people together," Korth said. "And one way to do that is to help people to take ownership in working together also.”

Among the owners who were helped was Gwen Easter, who had been struggling to keep up with her property as her business, Safe Haven Early Childhood Education Academy, was struggling.

“It’s nice on the inside, and I want people to know it's nice on the outside," Easter said.

Easter said the work that was done to make her center more welcoming for children and families she wants to serve was encouraging.

“These people came here to volunteer, and they brought me some hope," Easter said.

Though it was hard work, volunteers like Jasmine E. said they were proud of what they were able to accomplish.

“It’s a sense of pride," she said. "Getting your hands dirty, getting involved, and kind of in a way taking your community back.”

