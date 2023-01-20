Group pushes for Veterans Home in southwest Iowa

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — When veterans look for a nursing home or assisted living center, they often prefer a Veterans Home.

They're state-run long-term care facilities just for people who served our country. Some vets prefer living with people with a shared experience, and they receive care from people who work with veterans all time time.

Nebraska has four: Bellevue, Norfolk, Grand Island and Scottsbluff. Iowa only has one, centrally located in Marshalltown, northeast of Des Moines.

The Iowa Veterans Home is one of the largest in the country, but it makes for a long trip for families living closer to the state border, like Council Bluffs and Glenwood. And although it's significantly larger than any of Nebraska's facilities, Nebraska has more Veterans Home beds available, a 3 News Now analysis showed.

The Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home in Bellevue is closer for those communities. But Nebraska Veterans homes are only an option to Iowa vets who've lived in Nebraska for at least two years for some point in their lives.

So when Larry Sell's family wants to visit from Omaha or Glenwood, it's not easy. His brother Randy and daughter Mary, living in Omaha, face a six-hour drive round trip. A son in Glenwood faces a similar issue.

"That's ... getting a little harder all the time," Randy Sell said.

Mary, with four kids, finds it difficult to make the trip around all their activities. Larry's six-month-old grandchild has only visited once.

A group in Glenwood says the Sell family's situation is not uncommon. They'd like another Veterans Home in Iowa, preferably in the southwest Iowa community with a population of about 5,000.

They say Glenwood makes too much sense. The Glenwood Resource Center, marred by a Department of Justice investigation, is closing in 2024. They argue they'd have facilities and a health workforce already in place.

Phil Warren is leading the effort. He says he's heard good things from state legislators, who would need to act. But he said he was promised a bill on the topic of a second veteran home, even if simply to study the matter, would be introduced this year.

Iowa House Rep. Dave Sieck, who represents Mills County, did not say if he knows of any plan for a bill this year. State Senator Sandy Salmon, who's served on a Veterans Affairs committee, did not respond to a 3 News Now inquiry.

Sieck said: "I have been excited of the prospect of a veteran’s home. As I look around at spacing and the closest home currently is almost three hours away, this is very burdensome for the families who have members living that far away and would be a large piece to consider when deciding on where to place a loved one. Unfortunately, people are not willing to be that far away from their family member, so the current facility is not full, due to people not utilizing it. Having a facility closer, would be more cost effective, as well for families, as they would not incur as many travel expenses. I have supported this from the beginning and am hopeful that they will get to present in front of committees in the coming future."

The Office of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said the state reviews all options for closing facilities like the Glenwood Resource Center. The statement from an office spokesperson says in full: "The State of Iowa explores all options when shutting down facilities or vacating them to determine the best path forward which benefits both the local communities impacted and the state as a whole. The Governor is always committed to the care and services of our veterans across the state and is thankful for their service and sacrifice."

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a southwest Iowa native, spoke on the idea at a town hall in Glenwood earlier this month. She said what happens there will be up to the state and that Clarinda has expressed a similar desire.

Randy hopes to see the vision become a reality.

"(Larry) served his country, and he certainly had some medical issues because of that," he said. "Everybody always says 'thank you for your service' and 'let's take care of our veterans.' Here's an opportunity."

