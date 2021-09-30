Group wants audit of Nebraska election, state senator backs it

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — One right-wing group, the Nebraska Freedom Coalition, is calling for an audit of Nebraska's election; specifically two counties, Douglas and Sarpy.

The coalition is asking for a state-backed effort, checking both ballots and software.

This effort is backed by State Senator Rob Clements.

“If they find some errors that we’re not quite following procedures correctly, that’s the way we can fix them,” said Clements.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen had no comment Thursday on the possibility of an audit.

In the 2020 election, Congressman Don Bacon won by 5% more than Democrat Kara Eastman. Those same Second District residents voted for Biden over Trump by 7%.

A similar pattern occurred in 2008, as District 2 residents voted for Barack Obama and Republican Rep. Lee Terry.

Clements says that doesn’t match up.

“The Republican didn’t seem to be correlating as well as it had in the past,” he said.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen said one day after the 2020 election, that while he was curious why some mail-in ballots didn’t get returned, no reports of voter fraud or intimidation occurred.

"Nebraskans can be proud of their participation in the elections of 2020,” said Evnen.

Clements also says he was persuaded the election may have been fraudulent from a presentation by Dr. Douglas Frank, an Ohio-based educator, who says he has algorithms to show the election was rigged.

Frank works closely with My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has pushed that the 2020 election was fraudulent since November. Multiple media fact checks have proven Lindell’s claims to be false and riddled with errors.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen did reach out to Dr. Frank and his office tells 3 News Now that Frank did not respond.

Evnen’s office also said, “Without the formula that yielded the algorithm, there is no way to confirm its claimed prediction.”

Nebraska Democrats say this whole effort is in bad faith and persuades voters not to come to the polls in the future.

Vice-Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party Spencer Danner believes any audit would sow discord in future elections.

“If they continue to undermine the public trust in the voting process that’s what’s really going to disengage Nebraska voters moving forward,” he said.

Danner, who ran against Evnen for Secretary of State in 2018, points to the Arizona audit, which showed that Joe Biden did indeed win the state, as a failed tactic that Republicans keep going to because they lost the election.

“They cannot come up with fresh ideas so they keep trying to come up with these failed ones," said Danner.

