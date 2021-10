OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, Oct. 22, according to the Omaha Police Department, the vehicle of an off-duty officer was broken into overnight near 78th and Sorensen Parkway.

Investigating officers observed a shattered rear passenger window and checked the area for other evidence.

The items taken include a utility belt, a firearm and a police uniform.

