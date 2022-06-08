Gun violence vigil held Tuesday at Tri-Faith Commons

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tuesday night, community members came together to honor victims of gun violence after several mass shootings in recent weeks.

The vigil was held at Tri-Faith Commons.

Organizers and community members say they want to provide a space for people of any culture or creed to come together to mourn and process.

"I think it's important to be able to come together, form a place of healing, fill a place of hope, and also have that sense of community," said Diana Rogel, diversity outreach and engagement coordinator.

This week, both the house and senate are pushing forward separately on gun control legislation.

The democrat-controlled house plans to vote Wednesday on a package aligned with President Biden's calls for measures including universal background checks and raising the minimum age a person can legally purchase an assault rifle to 21.

