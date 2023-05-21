Guy Fieri opens restaurant at Harrah's Hotel and Casino in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Legendary Restaurateur, Guy Fieri, better known as the Mayor of Flavortown, was in Council Bluffs Saturday to bring a piece of culinary expertise to Harrah's Hotel and Casino.

The new restaurant features American-style cuisines such as sandwiches, burgers and also includes his signature dish, Trash Can Nachos.

The restaurant also features an outdoor patio located right next to the Stir Concert Cove. This addition is a part of many renovations currently being made to Harrah's Hotel and Casino.

Guy Fieri owns over a dozen restaurants across the nation, but this is his first time opening a restaurant in Iowa.

"Good people like good food and like to have a good time. That's what Harrah's is all about,” said Fieri. “We do restaurants with them all over the country and of course, we have our flagship out in Vegas, but when we got told we had the opportunity to come out here, I said this is exactly our market."

In addition to his restaurants, Fieri is also known for his many appearances on the Food Network including his well-known show ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.’

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.