Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Guy Fieri’s Council Bluffs Kitchen + Bar hiring holding event on Tuesday

Submit your own ‘Fully Loaded’ food creation to win a chat with Guy Fieri
Copyright Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
<a href="">Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP</a>
Submit your own ‘Fully Loaded’ food creation to win a chat with Guy Fieri
Posted at 6:56 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 19:56:13-05

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Celebrity chef, Guy Fieri is opening a new concept restaurant at Harrah's Council Bluffs. The casino is holding a hiring event for the restaurant on Tuesday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Those interested in applying are asked to submit an application ahead of time at the Ceasar's Entertainment website to secure a spot on Tuesday.

The website said: "Chef Fieri will bring his signature American-style cuisine to the Midwest featuring robust, bold flavors."

Ceasar's said it's hiring bartenders, servers, hosts, dishwashers, culinary positions such as cook and sous chef, and restaurant supervisor.

Apply here: Guy Fieri Restaurant Positions

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018