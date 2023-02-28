Guy Fieri’s Council Bluffs Kitchen + Bar hiring holding event on Tuesday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Celebrity chef, Guy Fieri is opening a new concept restaurant at Harrah's Council Bluffs. The casino is holding a hiring event for the restaurant on Tuesday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Those interested in applying are asked to submit an application ahead of time at the Ceasar's Entertainment website to secure a spot on Tuesday.

The website said: "Chef Fieri will bring his signature American-style cuisine to the Midwest featuring robust, bold flavors."

Ceasar's said it's hiring bartenders, servers, hosts, dishwashers, culinary positions such as cook and sous chef, and restaurant supervisor.

