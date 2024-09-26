Watch Now
Gwen Walz coming to Omaha to headline Nebraska Democratic Party event

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz watch during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Gwen Walz, wife of Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz, will headline Nebraska Democratic Party Ben Nelson Gala on October 5.

This follows her husband's visit to Omaha for a campaign stop back in August after being announced as Kamala Harris' running mate.

The two have roots in the Cornhusker state. They met in Alliance, Nebraska where they were both teaching in the town's high school.

The Ben Nelson Gala will also feature Jaime Harrison, Chair of the Democratic National Committee, as well as Nebraska Democratic candidates and officials.

The Gala is October 5th at the Hilton Omaha Downtown. For tickets and more information — click here.

