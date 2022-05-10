Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on Bluestem Prairie development

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Habitat for Humanity broke ground on new development to bring more affordable housing to Omaha on Monday.

The Bluestem Prairie is a $25 million, 85-home housing project. It will replace the former Wintergreen Apartments site near 52nd and Sorensen Parkway.

That site has sat empty for some time and was a bit of an eyesore.

"We've received over 3,000 calls when we recently opened up our application process and people really wanting a chance to buy a new home here," said Amanda Brewer, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha CEO.

The project is set to be complete in 2025.

