Habitat For Humanity honors two Omaha women at luncheon

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity are used to selflessly giving their time, energy and skills.

But on Friday, the Omaha Chapter gave recognition to two of its long-time women build program volunteers with the Power of Women Luncheon at the Hilton.

Pat Manion and Dannna Plummer were honored for their efforts.

Plummer, who's been building a house every year for almost three decades with the coalition she leads, described her motivation for volunteering.

"It's the people you meet. The homeowners. And then the dedication when that homeowner gets the keys to their house for the very first time, the tears of joy and the excitement that that family is witnessing,” said Plummer.

If Women Build sounds familiar, 3 News Now observed the dedication at work as Women Build worked on the Bluestem Prairie Development last month.

'Women Build' new Habitat for Humanity of Omaha development

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.