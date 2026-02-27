Habitat for Humanity of Omaha launching new initiative amid rising housing costs, age of home buyers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — LeAnn Kassube spent most of her 30s working toward a single goal: owning a home.

"I'm coming up on my 40th birthday this year... I've been working on this probably since I was in my 30s and just getting my credit there and just making sure I was financially set up to be able to maintain it, and here I am now," Kassube said.

Her story reflects a national trend. The National Association of Realtors says the median age of a first-time homebuyer is now 40 — a record high. In Nebraska, the National Association of Home Builders estimates the median cost of a new home this year is more than $328,000.

In Omaha, the city's 2024 Building and Development Report shows multi-family units made up more than half of all residential permits in recent years, outpacing single-family home construction.

Nearly a year after moving into her Habitat for Humanity home, Kassube said the experience has been about more than just having a place to live.

"It was about making sure that my husband is taken care of and my pets and also just belonging to a community. It's different when you're in apartments, there's not as much connection, and for me I just really desired that connection to the community," Kassube said.

Habitat for Humanity Omaha is now working to help more families reach that same milestone. The organization recently announced it is part of the Pope Leo Village Initiative, which aims to recruit 600 new volunteers to help build 20 homes over 20 days. The homes will be part of phase two of the Bluestem Prairie neighborhood, near 51st and Sorensen in Omaha.

Habitat works to keep its homes at around $300,000 or under — below Nebraska's estimated median new home cost.

John Haske, chief development officer for Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, said the initiative carries significance beyond the construction itself.

"This particular project is important in that it's about uniting people together in a common cause, and I think in today's environment that can be as important as it's ever been," Haske said.

Haske said the mission of stable, affordable homeownership is one that resonates broadly.

"We all want what's best for our families and having a home, a stable home environment, is something I think many of us can relate to how important that is and how it can transform our lives," Haske said.

For Kassube, that transformation is already underway. As she approaches her first full year in her home, she has a celebration in mind.

"We built a bonfire in the last year, so we're gonna hopefully, it's warm enough to test it out by then," Kassube said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.