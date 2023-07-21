Habitat for Humanity of Omaha offers program for homeownership

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The home-buying process can be challenging, especially for first-time buyers. But Habitat Omaha has a program to help buyers find their way.

If you're looking to be a first-time homeowner, look no further than Habitat for Humanity of Omaha's homeowner program. It teams you up with a counselor at Habitat for Humanity who walks you through each step of the home-owner process.

Getting into the program is based on income, first-time owners, and job status.

"When folks come to us through counseling, we pull their credit, we look at their income and we create an action plan with them so they can become mortgage ready and start their journey," said Lacey Studnicka, program director.

After meeting with that counselor, you then have to take three mandatory classes.

"Our financial literacy, pre-close and post-close classes," said Studnicka.

That's where you learn about terms like "loan closings" and the kind of paperwork or documentation you'll need.

Murrell Henderson said the program provided a smooth path to ownership.

"That was the biggest help, just teaching me, helping me, understand that it's not the end of the world. It's not as scary or hard as I was making it out to be" Henderson said.

He just closed on his first home in March, built by Habitat for Humanity.

"It was an absolute blessing. Everyone has their own rooms. We have so much space. We were able to get it furnished," said Henderson.

The benefit of finishing the program? People who earn under 80 percent of the area median income are eligible for a 30-year fixed rate at 2.625%. People with higher incomes can get competitive rates from a partner bank.

"For the community, it's a really unique time. Habitat offers down payment assistance and an extremely low-interest rate compared to the market. We just encourage people to fill out the eligibility form and come on in," Studnicka said.

