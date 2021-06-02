Habitat for Humanity of Omaha receives $250K grant

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Habitat for Humanity of Omaha announced Wednesday that it will get $250,000 from the Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET) for the Habitat Omaha ReStore Deconstruction Program.

The program aims to reduce unnecessary waste and preserve natural resources by salvaging and reselling usable home materials.

Habitat Omaha requested NET funding to support 15 whole-house deconstruction projects and 110 partial or “soft-strip” deconstruction projects annually for two years. Habitat Omaha said it will provide a 100% match of these funds to support program and administrative costs.

Habitat Omaha Deconstruction program is one of 113 receiving a total of $18,350,515 in grant awards from the NET this year.

