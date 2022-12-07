Habitat for Humanity of Omaha uses $4 million in ARPA funds for affordable housing: 'More important than ever'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "I'm super stoked about it. I am super, super stoked," said Sandra Dawson, an Omaha resident.

Dawson has lived in North Omaha for more than 30 years and was excited to hear she would be getting new neighbors.

"I was amazed by what was happening; it's three houses going up on this block and then a fourth one on the corner on the other side of the street. It's like a little community coming together," Dawson said.

It's all affordable housing, built by Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, and many homes are expected to be complete by 2023.

"It seems more important than ever because of the rising housing prices, now that interest rates have gone up, and people in Omaha, hard working people, are being priced out of affordable housing," said Amanda Brewer, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Omaha.

Habitat Omaha received $4 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to continue building affordable homes in the community.

"We are using this as an opportunity to leverage the support of individuals and donors and volunteers and neighbors, so we can do even more in the community," Brewer said.

By the end of 2026, Habitat Omaha plans to build 400 homes, complete over 1,000 repairs, and prep 600 families and individuals for homeownership.

Over the next four years, Habitat Omaha plans to invest more than $200 million as a part of its "Transformative Change" plan.

"Habitat for Humanity is only as strong as the community where we exist — and that's all of Omaha — but that's right here in the heart of Omaha too," Brewer said.

Brewer said homeownership benefits the whole community.

"There are people that are going to stay, that believe in the community, that are investing in their neighborhood, so home ownership is a win," Brewer said.

Dawson said it's a wonderful opportunity to be a homeowner.

"It's important that we all have a good place to live, a safe place to live, a comfortable place and a warm place," Dawson said.

And she plans to make welcome gifts for all her new neighbors.

"I can't wait. They are going to have detergent, household cleaners, anti-bacterial things, everything. I am going to welcome them with love," Dawson said.

Habitat Omaha is not only building new houses but offers home repairs for current homeowners.

