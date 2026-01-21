Habitat Omaha to sell ReStores 'to focus 100%' on affordable housing, housing shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Habitat for Humanity of Omaha has confirmed it will sell its two ReStore locations to another thrift operator - citing a need to focus on affordable housing and the area's housing shortage.

Here's the organization's full statement, sent to volunteers on January 21, 2025:

After 25 years of serving our community, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha has made the thoughtful decision to sell both ReStore locations to experienced local thrift operators.

This transition allows Habitat Omaha to focus 100% of our efforts on what families in our community need most right now — building and preserving affordable homes and advocating for solutions to Omaha’s growing housing shortage.

The ReStores are not closing. They will continue operating under new ownership, providing affordable goods and supporting sustainability through reuse. Current ReStore employees will have an opportunity for continued employment with the new company, which was very important to us.

We are deeply grateful for your support of the ReStores and Habitat Omaha over the years. Because of you, families have access to safe, affordable places to call home — and that mission continues stronger than ever.

Thank you for being part of our community.

