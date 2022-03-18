Hamburg, Iowa slowly on the way to recovery on third anniversary of floods

HAMBURG, Iowa. (KMTV) — On this day in 2019, the Missouri River flooded the Midwest, causing hundreds of people in Nebraska and Iowa to evacuate their homes.

The city of Hamburg was devastated with half the town flooded.

Public Works says the flood caused the destruction of 76 homes and several businesses downtown.

"I think it speaks volumes. You know the people of this town are very devoted, very strong. They've got a very good mindset. You know even though all the devastation from the flood, from COVID, from everything, it's just been one thing after another. They still stay positive which is very hard that they do, and we just try to continue that process," Public Works Director Alan Dovel said.

The floods aren't stopping the city's growth. New businesses are coming into town like a new motel, locker plant and hairdresser.

Public Works is also looking at building another levee south of town which they're looking at finding funding for.

