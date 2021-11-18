'Happy Cranksgiving': Cyclists collecting food for those in need on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Saturday there is a unique way to give back for Thanksgiving.

Cranksgiving Bike Ride to Collect Food for the Homeless is taking place at the new Millwork Commons skate park.

On November 20, it will be part bike ride, part scavenger hunt.

They'll be collecting for the Siena Francis House and Omaha Autonomous from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those participating will need to wear a helmet, bring a lock and a bag, while collecting items from participating stores.

The race starts at 11 a.m. but riders must be checked in by 11 a.m.

You can also drop off items instead of participating in the ride from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event has been going on since 1999.

For more information and to register go to Happy Cranksgiving!

