Happy Grandparents Day from KMTV 3 News Now

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In 1978 Congress passed legislation naming the first Sunday following Labor Day as National Grandparents Day. It was the result of years of work by an elder advocate from West Virginia named Marian McQuade.

On this Grandparents Day, the staff at 3 News Now would like to honor the special grandparents and older loved ones in our lives by sharing their photos in the videos above.

