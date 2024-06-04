Happy hydrant season: Omaha Parks & Rec-hosted hydrant parties begin

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's one of the few free events that comes to you in Omaha. But even if its not on your street, there's dozens of opportunities this summer to attend a hydrant party.

Monday marked the first day of what will be an eight-week long season of hydrant parties. The free events last 60 minutes each, wherein the City of Omaha's Parks and Recreation Department authorizes a fire hydrant to be opened to allow neighbors to play in the water.

"As it starts out, they go really low, and like the kids will get used to it; then they'll turn it way up and they'll go around. And then there's usually water balloons they'll fill up," said Kristen Lambrecht, a mother who brought her kids to the first hydrant party of the season at 102nd & Mockingbird Dr.

Despite it only being 76 degrees at the time the party started, local kids took full advantage of the free fun.

"I like it cause it's a set time, I get my kids out of the car; they know when it's over, we're leaving," Lambrecht said.

Parks & Rec. has a full schedule of hydrant parties being held now through the end of July, including an interactive map which shows when and where the nearest hydrant party is in each neighborhood.

