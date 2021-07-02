Harrah's casino and racetrack coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KMTV) - A Harrah's casino and racetrack is coming to Columbus.

Columbus Exposition and Racing is teaming up with Caesars Entertainment to build the new facility.

It will cost $75 million to build and will be located off of Highway 81.

It will feature a one-mile horse racing track, a 40,000-square-foot casino and sportsbook with more than 400 slot machines, and 20 table games.

The companies expect to finish construction in late 2022.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.