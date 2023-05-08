Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel announces Stir Cove Concert Series lineup

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel announced the lineup for the 2023 Stir Cove Concert Series, in a press release.

Read the press release below:

Harrah’s Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel has announced the initial lineup for the popular Stir Cove Concert Series with the first show kicking off on May 19 featuring classic country legend, Willie Nelson. Stir Cove offers its guests a premier outdoor concert experience and first-class performances showcasing some of music’s top artists.

This year, Stir Cove is excited to celebrate its 20th anniversary with all the amazing fans who have been enjoying the award-winning venue for two decades. To add to the celebration, Stir Cove is extremely proud to be a 2023 nominee for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards for Casino of the Year – Arena.

In addition, to bring even more excitement to Harrah’s Council Bluffs, Guy Fieri’s Kitchen + Bar will be opening later this month. Fieri’s restaurant will feature an outdoor patio and is sure to become one of the Omaha Metro’s main culinary attractions.

2023 Stir Cove Concert Series schedule (subject to change):

Willie Nelson – Friday, May 19

SOLD OUT

Bret Michaels – Saturday, May 20

Tickets start at $49.50

Jake Owen – Saturday, June 10

Tickets start at $39.50

Louis Tomlinson – Saturday, June 17

Tickets start at $49.50

Trace Adkins – Thursday, July 6

Tickets start at $49.50

Ice Cube – Friday, July 14

Tickets start at $54.50

Air Supply – Sunday, July 30

Tickets start at $54.50

Travis Tritt – Thursday, Aug. 3

Tickets start at $44.50

Gov’t Mule – Saturday, Aug. 5

Tickets Start at $54.50

Whiskey Myers – Friday, Aug. 11

SOLD OUT

Iowa is for Lovers – Friday, Aug. 19 & Saturday, Aug. 20

Tickets start at $54.50

Styx – Saturday, Aug. 26

Tickets start at $49.50

Alter Bridge and Sevendust – Thursday, Aug. 31

Tickets start at $34.50



Harrah’s Stir Cove Concert Series will follow various safety protocols within the venue and will continue to monitor best practices within the industry to ensure a safe experience.

General admission and VIP ticket packages are available for all shows. For ticket information and purchases visit www.caesars.com/harrahs-council-bluffs.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.